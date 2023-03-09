TriStar Pictures Lands Spyglass Media Group’s ‘Thanksgiving’, Inspired By Eli Roth’s Legendary ‘Grindhouse’ Fake Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: TriStar Pictures has landed Spyglass Media Group ‘s Thanksgiving, a full-length slasher film inspired by the legendary fictitious trailer directed by Eli Roth that was featured in the 2007 cult film, Grindhouse. Roth returns as director and co-wrote the script with Jeff Rendell with Roger Birnbaum, Roth and Rendell producing.

While the plot for the film is being kept under wraps, the horror thriller will star Patrick Dempsey, Nell Verlaque, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Milo Manheim.

Spyglass’ Chairman and CEO, Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, President of Production, will serve as executive producers alongside Cream Productions Inc.’s Kate Harrison. Oillataguerre and Chris Stone, Senior Vice President of Production & Development, will oversee the film on behalf of Spyglass. Caellum Allan and Kelseigh Coombs will oversee the film for TriStar Pictures.

Deadline was first to report the news that Roth would make this next feature and once the package started to come together with talent, studios were lining up to land the package. Nicole Brown, President of TriStar Pictures, is all about filmmaker driven projects and once Roth announced this was his next film, she set out to make sure TriStar landed the pic and aggressively pursued the rights and ultimately landed the package.

The film will be released in theaters worldwide by TriStar Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.

Roth is best known for horror films Cabin Fever, Hostel and The House with a Clock in Its Walls, which were global box office hits. Up next, Roth directed Borderlands with Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis, which he also co-wrote with The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin.

Recent TriStar films include the critically acclaimed film Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, which has made nearly $100 million globally; Matilda the Musical, which earned $30 million in the UK and was the highest grossing UK film in 2022; Kasi Lemmon’s Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, based on the epic life and music of the iconic singer; Clea DuVall’s Happiest Season, the first gay holiday rom-com from a major studio, Edgar Wright’s breakout hit Baby Driver; Fede Álvarez’s box office hit film Evil Dead, among others.

Spyglass Media Group, LLC is a premier entertainment company, led by Chairman & CEO Gary Barber, focused on developing, producing, financing and distributing motion pictures and television programming for worldwide audiences. Spyglass’ film productions include the relaunched horror franchise Scream (2022) and its next installment Scream VI (2023), the reinvention of Hellraiser.