Fresh From Leaving ‘The Daily Show’, Trevor Noah To Host Amazon’s First South African Original

Trevor Noah is heading home after leaving The Daily Show.

The comedian is to host Amazon’s first South African original, a remake of its LOL: Last One Laughing format.

The series, which launches next year, will see Noah pit 10 famous South African comedians and entertainers against one another to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh – and lose. It’s a competition for a grand prize of R1 million, which goes to the winner’s South African charity of choice.

The format has been adapted in more than 20 countries including in Germany, Canada, Mexico and Australia.

The six-part series, featuring 30 minute episodes, is produced by Rapid Blue and Noah’s Day Zero Productions.

“I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African original, LOL: Last One Laughing, and to have a chance to connect with my home audience,” said Trevor Noah. “I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities.”

“We are delighted to be announcing Trevor’s momentous return home to South Africa as the host of Prime Video’s first South African original, LOL: Last One Laughing,” added Ned Mitchell, head of Africa and Middle East Originals, Prime Video. “Comedy, in all its forms, shines among South Africa’s most valuable treasures. Together with an A-list roster of this country’s incredible home-grown comedic talent competing for a great charitable cause, Trevor and Prime Video are demonstrating the depth of our shared ambition to invest and elevate the very best of South Africa for audiences locally and around the world.”