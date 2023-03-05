Travis Kelce Recalls Canceled E! Show ‘Catching Kelce’ In ‘SNL’ Monologue: “It Was A Little Embarrassing”

Travis Kelce, fresh off his win at Super Bowl LVII, took the stage of Saturday Night Live to deliver some laughs. The Kansas City Chiefs player recalled his brief stint on TV back in 2016 with Catching Kelce.

During his monologue, Kelce said this was not his first time hosting a TV show as he used to have a dating show on the E! network.

“It was kind of like The Bachelor, except instead of roses I handed out footballs, and instead of watching, people did not,” he joked. “It was a little embarrassing, but I got really good at reality TV.”

Kelce then introduced a clip from the show where in his confessional he calls his date “hysterica.l” But what was funnier was the comment that followed. The tight end then said, “That show is owned by NBCUniversal, so it should be on Peacock, but Peacock said, ‘Nah, we good.'”

The joke prompted Kelce’s brother Jason — who played for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and was sitting in the audience with their mother and father — to burst out laughing to which the Super Bowl champ said, “I knew something would make him smile.”

Kelce had roasted his brother minutes before mentioning that the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

“Even though his team lost after being up by 10 points at half, my brother is actually really happy for me,” he said as the camera got a shot of Jason looking displeased.

Kelce then did a little gaslighting, adding about a controversial penalty call late in the game, “And he agrees that the ref made the right call – it was a holding.” He then remembers their childhood and says that Jason was always better than him.

“In high school, he was an honor student, and I got kicked off the team because I failed French and English too, but French sounds way better,” he said. “And then when we were in college, I actually got kicked off the team because I tested positive for marijuana. So it just goes to show you, if you smoke weed and you’re bad at school, you can win the Super Bowl twice.”

Kelce got a little choked up at the end of his monologue, saying: “It’s cool to be here. I grew up watching SNL with my mother. I love [Will] Ferrell, the Sandman, Chris Farley — and to be standing on this stage … pretty surreal. And tonight, I’m going to give it everything I got.”

Watch the complete monologue in the video posted below.