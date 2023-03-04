You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Miranda July On Overcoming Doubts To Narrate Oscar-Nominated ‘Fire Of Love’: “What Do I Know About Volcanoes?”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tom Sizemore Dies: 'Saving Private Ryan' & 'Black Hawk Down' Star Was 61
Read the full story

Tom Sizemore Mourned By His Friends And Fans, Praised For His Transcendent Talents

Tom Sizemore Touchstone Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Although it was news for a few days that Tom Sizemore’s family was making “end of life” decisions, his final demise on Friday night still was a shock for those praying for a miracle.

Sizemore was once one of the hottest actors in Hollywood before his career was derailed by substance abuse, and his friends remembered that talent in the social media posts that came after the official announcement of his death.

His legancy includes his performances in Saving Private Ryan, Heat, Natural Born Killers, Enemy of the State, and Bringing Out The Dead.

Some of the early reactions:

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad