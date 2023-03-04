Tom Sizemore Mourned By His Friends And Fans, Praised For His Transcendent Talents

Although it was news for a few days that Tom Sizemore’s family was making “end of life” decisions, his final demise on Friday night still was a shock for those praying for a miracle.
Sizemore was once one of the hottest actors in Hollywood before his career was derailed by substance abuse, and his friends remembered that talent in the social media posts that came after the official announcement of his death.
His legancy includes his performances in Saving Private Ryan, Heat, Natural Born Killers, Enemy of the State, and Bringing Out The Dead.
Some of the early reactions:
