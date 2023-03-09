Tom Jackson Dies: ‘Queer Eye’ Reboot Season One Makeover Was 63

Tom Jackson, who appeared on the show’s first episode, died on March 3 at age 63 after a battle with gland cancer. His death was announced on the show’s Instagram account.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family,” read the show’s March 8 post, accompanied by several snapshots of Tom on the show. “Rest in peace, Tom Jackson.”

Cast member Tan France posted an Instagram comment. “Such incredibly sad news,”

Jackson was part of the show’s 2018 reboot. In an episode titled, “You Can’t Fix Ugly,” he talked about his battle with lupus. After undergoing his makeover, he briefly rekindled a relationship with his ex-wife.

An obituary on his death asked fans to rewatch episode one of the reboot in lieu of flowers.