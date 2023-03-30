Tom Hiddleston To Narrate Apple Wildlife Series ‘Big Beasts’

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ is continuing its natural history push.

The streamer is launching new wildlife series Big Beasts, narrated by Tom Hiddleston.

The series, which has been in the works for two years, takes viewers around the globe, from freezing poles to tropical rainforests, to meet nature’s most captivating giants.

It features massive species filmed across 17 countries, including the gray whale, the elephant seal, the giant otter, the gorilla, the hippopotamus, the brown bear, the ostrich, the orangutan, the tiger and the polar bear. Viewers will see that it’s not easy being big—the larger the animal, the greater the challenges they face.

Big Beasts comes from the creative team of Apple’s Tiny World, which launched in 2020 and was narrated by Paul Rudd. It is produced by ITV-owned Plimsoll Productions with Tom Hugh-Jones (Planet Earth II), Grant Mansfield (Hostile Planet) and Martha Holmes (Life) exec producing.

Alongside Tiny World, it is the latest wildlife series for the streamer, Earth Night At Color, which was also narrated by Tom Hiddleston, and Prehistoric Planet, narrated by David Attenborough with Job Favreau as showrunner.

The ten-part series will premiere on April 21, just before Earth Day. Watch the trailer below.



