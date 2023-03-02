‘Tokyo Vice’ Season 2 Adds Soji Arai

EXCLUSIVE: Soji Arai (Dead Ringers) has been tapped for a substantial role in the second season of HBO Max‘s crime drama series Tokyo Vice, which is currently in production in Tokyo.

The Max Original led by Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe was renewed for a second go-round last June, after airing its first season in April. It’s loosely inspired by a non-fiction, firsthand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat by American journalist Jake Adelstein (Elgort) and captures his daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ’90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Arai will play Shingo, the lover and former colleague at the Meicho of Jake’s supervisor, Emi (Rinko Kikuchi). A single parent with a young son, Shingo is now an editor at a prestigious Tokyo weekly. An excellent journalist, he and Emi share a passion for the work. But as the season rolls on, their work and family lives come into conflict and Shingo and Emi are forced to make hard choices about what they value most in their lives.

Hailing from Fifth Season and Japanese premium pay TV broadcaster WOWOW, Tokyo Vice is created, exec produced and written by Tony Award-winning playwright J.T. Rogers (Oslo). Additional exec producers include Michael Mann, Alan Poul, Adelstein, Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Watanabe, Kayo Washio, Alex Boden, Josef Kubota Wladyka, Adam Stein and John Lesher.

Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita also starred in Season 1, with Takayuki Suzuki and Aoi Takeya to be among further new additions to Season 2, as previously announced. Fifth Season handles the show’s global distribution.

Arai is best known stateside for his role as Mozasu in Apple TV+’s acclaimed drama series Pachinko, based on the same-name novel by Min Jin Lee, which has been renewed for a second season. He was first introduced to global audiences as Brittany Murphy’s love interest in the 2008 rom-com The Ramen Girl and will also soon be seen in Prime Video’s series Dead Ringers, based on the 1988 film by David Cronenberg.

Arai is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.