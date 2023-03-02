Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett Among Time’s 2023 Women Of The Year

Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Phoebe Bridgers and Quinta Brunson are among Time magazine’s twelve 2023 Women of the Year, announced today.

The list – see it in full below – highlights what Time calls “extraordinary leaders who are working toward a more equal world.”

Time will host the its second annual Women of the Year Gala on International Women’s Day, March 8, in Los Angeles.

“Our annual Women of the Year list examines the most uplifting form of influence by spotlighting leaders who are using their voices to fight for a more equal world,” said Time Executive Editor Naina Bajekal and Senior Editor Lucy Feldman in a joint statement. “The 12 women featured on this year’s list come from across the globe and have made significant impact in their respective communities and fields, from activism and government to sports and the arts.”

The Time 2023 Women of the Year list, and the magazine’s descriptions of the recipients, is as follows: