Top Republican Tells TikTok CEO, “Your Platform Should Be Banned”; Social Media Company In Hot Seat At Congressional Hearing

The chairwoman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee opened a hearing featuring the CEO of TikTok by telling him that “your platform should be banned.”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) said that “banning your platform will address the immediate threats,” as lawmakers of both parties have singled out the platform, whose parent is Chinese tech company ByteDance, as a danger to national security and privacy.

She said, “To the American people watching today, hear this: TikTok is a weapon by the Chinese Communist party to spy on you, manipulate what you see and exploit for future generations.”

The top Democrat on the committee. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), was less direct, but said that he agreed with much of what Rodgers said.

Shou Chew, the company’s CEO, is planning to tell lawmakers that safeguards are in place to prevent user data from being accessed by Chinese authorities. He said that they have been establishing a still-in-the-works “firewall,” called Project Texas, to prevent unauthorized access to data, with Oracle storing the data in the U.S. He said all data will be under “the protection of U.S. law and under the control of the U.S.-led security team.”

He also outlined measures the company has taken to protect teenagers. The platform has more than one billion monthly active users, including more than 150 million in the United States. TikTok creators appeared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to lobby against a TikTok ban.

Chew also made a point of telling lawmakers that he was born in Singapore and later moved to the UK, with the company headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore.

“Today, U.S. TikTok data is stored by default in Oracle servers. Only vetted personnel operating in a new company called TikTok U.S. data security can control access to this data,” Chew said.

But it was clear early on in the hearing that lawmakers found those measures insufficient. McMorris Rodgers challenged Chew’s assertion that TikTok parent ByteDance is not under the control of the Chinese Communist party. Chew said that 60% of ByteDance is owned by global institutional investors.

The Biden administration reportedly is insisting that TikTok parent ByteDance divest the platform or face a ban.

PEN America and more than a dozen other groups released a letter tied to the hearing opposing a U.S. ban on TikTok.

More to come.