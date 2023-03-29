Skip to main content
'Squid Game' Star Hoyeon To Make Film Debut Opposite Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander In Korean Thriller 'Hope'
‘Thunderbolts’: ‘Beef’ Creator Lee Sung Jin Steps In As Scribe For Marvel Pic

Lee Sung Jin
Lee Sung Jin Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Ahead of the April 6th release of his Netflix dark comedy Beef, Lee Sung Jin has stepped in as screenwriter for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, taking over for Black Widow‘s Eric Pearson, Deadline can confirm.

Steven Knight Set As New Scribe For Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie

The project reunites Lee with Beef helmer Jake Schreier, who is once again directing, as well as his show’s star Steven Yeun, who will make his MCU debut in the film in an undisclosed role, as we were first to tell you.

Specifics as to Thunderbolts‘ plot remain under wraps. But the film understood as the MCU’s version of Suicide Squad is derived from characters first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1997. It’s expected to follow a group of villains as they’re sent on missions commissions by the government.

The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, as well as The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce the pic, set to close out Phase 5 of the MCU on July 26, 2024.

Lee’s buzzy upcoming Netflix series Beef tells the story of Danny (Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong), two total strangers who become dead set on ruining one another’s lives after getting into a road rage altercation.

The creative is an Emmy and two-time WGA Award nominee otherwise best known for writing on such series as Dave, Tuca & Bertie, Girlboss, The Real O’Neals, Silicon Valley, 2 Broke Girls and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, among others. He has also co-exec produced the majority of the aforementioned small-screen titles, in addition to Prime Video’s rotoscoped series, Undone.

News of Lee’s involvement with Thunderbolts was first reported by Variety.

