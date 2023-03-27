Thruline Entertainment Names Talent Manager Ashley Franklin Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Thruline Entertainment has promoted longtime talent manager Ashley Franklin to Partner.

Franklin has been at Thruline since 2011, guiding the careers of such actors as Lacey Chabert, Matt Czuchry, Emily Bergl and Lindy Booth, all of whom have been clients of hers for more than 15 years. Before transitioning into management, Franklin spent several years at the William Morris Agency, first as a mailroom trainee then as assistant to then-agent George Freeman before getting promoted to agent.

“We are so pleased to recognize Ashley in this way,” said Thruline partner JB Roberts. “She is a fierce advocate for her clients, a trusted colleague and valuable mentor.”

Thruline Entertainment’s acting clients also include Allison Janney, Eric Stonestreet, Michael Cera, Ron Livingston, John Hawkes and Blair Underwood.

The company’s TV production credits include Hulu series The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, which launches its third season in May; upcoming AMC crime drama Parish, starring Giancarlo Esposito; and, the long-running NBCU franchise Psych.