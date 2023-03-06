Off Broadway ‘Three Sisters’ Starring Oscar Isaac & Greta Gerwig Indefinitely Postponed

The previously announced and long-awaited Off Broadway production of Chekhov’s Three Sisters starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig has been indefinitely postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

The New York Theatre Workshop production was to have been directed by Sam Gold from a new adaptation by Clare Barron.

Originally announced as part of the theater company’s 2019-20 season, the revival was initially delayed due to the Covid pandemic, and the NYTW has endeavored over the last three years to reunite the original company for a summer 2023 production.

“Unfortunately, new scheduling conflicts have arisen for the production’s in-demand artists which proved to be insurmountable in bringing the production to life during the 2022/23 season,” a statement from NYTW reads. The company “hopes to be able to bring this new production to the stage in a future season and joins the community in the disappointment of this second postponement.”

“Because bringing these productions to the stage often takes many months – sometimes years – there will not be a replacement production in the 2022/23 season, which will be shortened to four productions,” according to the statement. The play How to Defend Yourself is currently playing through April 2 and The Half-God of Rainfall will close out the season in spring/summer 2023.

Had the Three Sisters production come to fruition, it would have been the second Off Broadway play to star Isaacs this season: He’s currently co-starring with Rachel Brosnahan in a BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.

