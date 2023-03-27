‘This Is Jeopardy!’ Podcast From Sony & Buzzy Cohen Explores History Of Classic Quiz Show

EXCLUSIVE: Jeopardy! is getting its own podcast.

The history of the classic quiz show will be explored in This is Jeopardy!…America’s Favorite Quiz Show, a new podcast from Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television.

Former winner Buzzy Cohen, who scored over $160,000 in a nine-game winning streak in 2016 and then went on to win the 2017 Tournament of Champions, will host the podcast series.

He will guide listeners through the six-decade history of the gameshow featuring contestants and producers. It will include hours of archival tapes as well as Cohen’s own perspective having won the show.

The series will launch on April 26.

This is Jeopardy!…America’s Favorite Quiz Show is produced by Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment. Lizzie Jacobs, Tom Koenig, and Sarah Kramer are executive producers, Mia Warren is senior producer and Julia Doyle, and Sylvie Lubow are producers.

“For 60 years and counting, Jeopardy! has established itself as a household name. I am so excited for the opportunity to give listeners a never-before-seen look at the show,” said Cohen. “I will examine the impact Jeopardy! has had in cultural conversations and bring on some legendary guests who helped shape Jeopardy! into the show we all know and love.”

Listen to the trailer here.