‘The Young And The Restless’ Brings Back Shemar Moore For Special Appearance

EXCLUSIVE: Happy anniversary, Y&R fans!

To help celebrate the soap’s 50th birthday on CBS, The Young and the Restless is bringing back fan favorite Shemar Moore to Genoa City.

The S.W.A.T. actor will reprise his role as Malcolm Winters on Monday, May. 8. In the episode, Malcolm returns to town to connect with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and nephews Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

Shemar has made several appearances on the sudser since leaving the series in 2007, most recently in 2019 for special tribute episodes after the passing of Kristoff St. John, who played Moore’s onscreen brother Neil. He went on to star in Criminal Minds and now plays Sergeant Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson on S.W.A.T., which remains on the bubble for a seventh season.

Moore has won eight NAACP Image Awards as well as the 2000 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and The Restless celebrated its 50th anniversary on March 26.