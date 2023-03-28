‘The X-Files’ Creator Says Ryan Coogler Is Developing Diverse Reboot

There’s a new version of The X-Files on the horizon from Ryan Coogler, according to series X-Files Chris Carter.

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory,” Carter revealed on the CBC podcast On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko on Monday.

20th Television declined to comment. Deadline has reached out Coogler’s reps.

Coogler’s production banner Proximity Media is under a 5-year exclusive deal with Disney Television, which Deadline exclusively reported in 2021.

The X-Files premiered in 1993 with David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson starring as FBI Special Agents Mulder and Skully, respectively. For 11 seasons, the duo investigated cases involving the paranormal. Carter said the show would be totally different today as today, “we’re steeped in conspiracies.”

Most recently, Coogler released the highly anticipated follow-up to Black Panther titled Wakanda Forever, which he co-write and directed. The film received recognition on the awards circuit including 5 Academy Award nominations.