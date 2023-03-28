‘The White Lotus’ Heading To Thailand For Season 3

Mike White and his revolving cast of characters are heading to Thailand for the third season of The White Lotus, Deadline has confirmed.

The first season of the HBO series was filmed and shot in Maui, Hawaii and season two was in Sicily, Italy.

White and his team are now heading to Thailand, confirming that season three will be Asia-set.

Exec producer David Bernad told Deadline last month that it was hopeful of heading out there.

“We’ve tried to work in Asia a lot and hopefully season three will be our chance to make something happen there,” he said.

Similarly, creator White, who writes the show himself, teased such a move in a video posted at the end of season two.

“The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex and I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus,” he said.

The third season will feature a new cast, as season two did, albeit with Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya. Whether she will be back given what happened at the end of season two is obviously up in the air.

The first two seasons of the show were shot at Four Seasons hotels; there are four such properties in the country including Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, and Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui and Four Seasons Bangkok, although we hear White hasn’t chosen a specific location yet.

Variety was first with the news and HBO declined to comment.