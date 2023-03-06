‘The Walking Dead’: Lesley-Ann Brandt Joins Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Lucifer alumna Lesley-Ann Brandt is set for a key recurring role in upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as TWD characters Rick Grimes and Michonne.

She will play Pearl Thorne in the six-episode series. Character details are being kept under wraps.

Production recently got underway in New Jersey.

The latest TWD spinoff will wrap up the story arcs for the Rick Grimes and Michonne characters.

The synopsis: The series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

Lincoln’s character is a sheriff who led the show’s pack of survivors for its first nine seasons. He’s presumed dead by members of his clan as of Season 9’s fifth episode, “What Comes After,” after blowing up a bridge with dynamite to stave off hordes of walkers. While he subsequently disappears, we eventually learn that he has, in fact, survived, as he helicopters off with Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and her allies.

Gurira’s Michonne is a katana-wielding survivor first introduced in Season 3 who joins Grimes’ group and eventually falls for him, becoming a surrogate mother to his kids. The character last appeared in Season 10, setting off to find Rick after learning he may have survived his near-fatal Season 9 injury.

Both characters returned for the final moments of the series finale, each in separate places and apparently separate times. They were connected through images of campfires and the sounds of their voices reciting words they were each writing in a journal.

The spinoff is slated to premiere in 2024.

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath.

Brandt played Maze, a demon from Hell and loveable anti-hero, on all six seasons of Netlix’s Lucifer. She’s also known for her role as Naevia in Steven S. DeKnight’s Spartacus franchise. Her other television credits include Gotham and The Librarians, among others.