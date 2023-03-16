‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’: Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak & Melanie Lynskey To Star In Peacock & Sky Drama Series

Peacock and Sky have set the cast for their adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid) and Anna Próchniak (Baptiste) are set as the leads of the drama series with Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey also set.

Hauer-King will play Lale Sokolov and Próchniak stars as Gita Furman with Lynskey set as Heather Morris, author of The Tattooist of Auschwitz novel. Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83) plays Stefan Baretzki.

The series tells the true-life story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner who is given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.

One day, he meets Gita when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story, told through one man’s memory and experience of Auschwitz-Birkenau; a tale of the very best of humanity in the very worst of circumstances.

Tali Shalom-Ezer (My Days of Mercy) is attached to direct all six episodes.

The series is currently in production from Synchronicity Films in association with Sky Studios. Exec producers include Claire Mundell and Jacquelin Perske.

It will air in 2024.