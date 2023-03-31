‘The Talk’ Scores Biggest Audience In Nearly A Year During ‘The Young And The Restless’ 50th Anniversary Week

EXCLUSIVE: The Talk scored its most-watched week in over a year, thanks to the cast of The Young and The Restless.

During the week of March 20, the show dedicated all five days to honoring the 50th anniversary of the soap opera. Each day featured different cast members.

The week averaged 1.64M viewers per episode, which is the highest since the week of January 31, 2022. That week featured guests including Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lacey Chabert and, fittingly, another The Young and The Restless actor, Eric Braeden.

The show also scored its best week in ratings among women ages 25-54, scoring a 0.3. That came out to about 212,000 audience members who were a part of the demo.

The March 20 episode of The Talk was the week’s big winner. The episode — which featured guests Peter Bergman, Beth Maitland, Eileen Davidson, and Jason Thompson — was the most-watched in nearly a year with 1.75M viewers. The last time the show brought in that many viewers was for The Neighborhood actor Max Greenfield on May 23, 2022.

The rest of the week broke down as follows: Tuesday featured Camryn Grimes, Bryton James, Michael Graziadei and Christel Khalil. Melody Thomas Scott and Jess Walton were on hand Wednesday. Thursday featured Michelle Stafford, Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case. Tracey Bregman and Christian Le Blanc rounded out the week on Friday.

The Talk is currently in its 13th season, hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood. It airs Monday through Friday (2:00-3:00 PM ET; 1:00-2:00 PM PT) on CBS and is available to stream live and on Paramount+.