‘The Sticky’: Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos & Guillaume Cyr To Star; EP Jamie Lee Curtis To Guest Star In Amazon Series

Three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos and Guillaume Cyr are set to star in The Sticky, Prime Video’s Canadian comedy series from Blumhouse Television, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, Jonathan Levine’s Megamix and Sphere Media. Newly minted Oscar winner Curtis will guest star in the series, inspired by the true story dubbed the “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist,” which made headlines around the world in 2011 when 70% of the global maple syrup supply — about CAN$18 million worth — was stolen.

The English-language series is starting production in Quebec for a 2024 premiere and will film in and around Montreal with Canadian directors Michael Dowse (Goon, Stuber) and Joyce Wong (Wexford Plaza, Sort of).

The Sticky revolves around Ruth Landry (Martindale), a tough, supremely competent maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity. Especially now that that very bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: Her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to freedom. With the help of Remy Bouchard (Cyr), a mild-mannered security guard, and Mike Byrne (Diamantopoulos), a low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate — and transforms the future of her community — with the theft of millions of dollars worth of maple syrup.

The series is executive produced by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro; Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer for Megamix; Curtis for Comet Pictures; Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; and Michael Dowse. Lauren Grant serves as co-executive producer. Russell Goldman is an associate producer for Comet Pictures.

