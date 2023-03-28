‘The Secrets Of Hillsong’ Docuseries Based On Vanity Fair’s Megachurch Exposé Set At FX For Spring Premiere

FX has ordered The Secrets of Hillsong, an investigative docuseries based on Vanity Fair‘s exposé of the controversial megachurch, which counted celebritries such as Justin Bieber, Kevin Durant, and Selena Gomez among its worshippers.

The four-episode docuseries, which Deadline exclusively reported had been in development since 2021, hails from Oscar and Emmy-winning Queer Eye producer Scout Productions and Vanity Fair Studios. It’s set to premiere Friday, May 19 at 10 PM with the first two episodes. The final two episodes will air May 26. All episodes will stream the next day on Hulu. The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

Directed by Stacey Lee, the docuseries will feature the first interviews from former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz following their public ouster from the church that had been mired in scandal after Carl Lentz admitted an extramarital affair. Vanity Fair’s initial reporting included allegations of sexual assault, bullying, and the double standards to which congregants of color and those who identify as queer were at times held. The docuseries also features conversations with congregants navigating the still-unfolding global reckoning as the church faces a rash of fresh revelations. Interviews include former congregants as well as others connected to the Hillsong story.

“With fresh reporting and analysis from journalists, historians and policymakers, The Secrets of Hillsong goes beyond the sensational headlines and behind the velvet rope to examine the church’s long pattern of covering up misconduct to protect itself,” according to FX.

“With the depth and clarity of this project owed to the excellent reporting of Vanity Fair, and the perspectives of those speaking out for the very first time, we have been committed to telling a well-rounded and definitive story of Hillsong,” said Executive Producer and Head of Documentary, Scout Productions, Joel Chiodi. “Because of these voices, along with unprecedented access to Carl and Laura Lentz, The Secrets of Hillsong offers new insights into how decades of scandal and corruption went unchecked within the church, and more importantly, at what it meant for the community left in their rubble.”

Added Agnes Chu, president of Condé Nast Entertainment: “Uncovering stories that contend with power and the people who hold it is core to Vanity Fair’s mission. Thanks to stellar reporting by Alex French and Dan Adler, and the courage of those who stepped forward to share their experiences, we know that power–and its systemic abuse over people seeking faith and community–is central to the Hillsong collapse. I’m grateful to our partners at Scout Productions, and to FX for helping us bring this eye-opening story to light.”

The Secrets of Hillsong is produced by Scout Productions and Vanity Fair Studios. Executive producers include David Collins, Joel Chiodi, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Agnes Chu, Dan Adler, Sarah Amos and Alex French.