‘The Residence’: Randall Park Cast As Series Regular; Spencer Garrett To Recur In Netflix’s Shondaland Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Randall Park has been cast as a series regular and Spencer Garrett is set to recur opposite Uzo Aduba in Netflix’s Shondaland murder-mystery drama The Residence, from writer Paul William Davies.

Using Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House as a jumping off point, the eight-episode series is described as “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and back stairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” Its premise: 132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective (Aduba). One disastrous State Dinner.

Park will play FBI Special Agent Edwin Park, and Garrett will recur as FBI Director Wally Glick.

In addition to Aduba, they join previously announced cast including Andre Braugher, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Marino, Jason Lee, Bronson Pinchot, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault and Mary Wiseman.

Liza Johnson (The Last of Us, The Diplomat) directs the first four episodes of the series. Davies, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Park, known for his starring role on all six seasons of ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, currently can be seen in NBC’s Young Rock. His other recent credits include starring roles in comedies Blockbuster and Human Resources and Marvel’s WandaVision, in which he reprised his role of Jimmy Woo. He makes his feature directorial debut in the upcoming Shortcomings, which world premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. He’s repped by UTA, Artists First and Myman Greenspan Fox.

Garrett stars alongside John C Reilly, Adrien Brody and Quincy Isiah as legendary Lakers announcer Chick Hearn in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty ,which recently wrapped its second season.

He recently completed principal photography on Nobody Leaves til Jesus Comes for director Jean Barker, which he also produced under his Watercat Films shingle, starring Joanna Going, Garrett Coffey and Alex Felix. Garrett is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.