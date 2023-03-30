‘The Residence’: Barrett Foa Joins Netflix’s Shondaland Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: NCIS: Los Angeles alum Barrett Foa has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Uzo Aduba in Netflix’s Shondaland murder-mystery drama The Residence, from writer Paul William Davies.

Using Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House as a jumping off point, the eight-episode series is described as “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and back stairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” Its premise: 132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective (Aduba). One disastrous State Dinner.

Foa will play Elliot Morgan, “the first gentleman” of the White House. He knows nothing about the social culture of Washington or the expectations of his role in the White House.

Cast also includes Randall Park, Andre Braugher, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Marino, Jason Lee, Bronson Pinchot, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault and Mary Wiseman. Spencer Garrett also recurs in the series.

Liza Johnson (The Last of Us, The Diplomat) directs the first four episodes of the series. Davies, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Foa is best known for his role as Eric Beale on 12 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles. His other TV credits include guest-starring roles on Will & Grace, Entourage, NCIS, The Closer, Numb3rs, and Six Degrees. Prior to his television work in LA, Foa starred on Broadway in the Tony-winning musicals Avenue Q, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and in the original Broadway cast of Mamma Mia!. Foa is repped by Untitled Entertainment, APA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.