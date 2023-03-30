‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 15 Trailer Drops With Kandi Burruss Blasting Marlo Hampton & OG Peaches Returning

The peaches are back with The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 premiering on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross all return for the new season with the addition of friends Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes joining the cast.

The explosive trailer for the new season of RHOA shows Burruss snapping at fellow co-star Hampton.

“The only reason why I’m crying right now is because I can’t choke your a** bit*h,” Burruss tells Hampton.

Hampton not only has issues with Burruss but in the preview, she reveals that she had previously hooked up with the man her co-star Moore is seeing now.

Another storyline that created headlines ahead of the Season 15 premiere was Sidora filing for divorce from her husband. The trailer shows the couple continuing to go to therapy to work things out. However, the preview ends with Sidora sitting down for a confessional to talk about her divorce.

Fans will also get a kick at some OG faces returning to RHOA like Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow. Cynthia Bailey also makes a guest appearance during the season.

Watch the RHOA Season 15 trailer in the video posted below.

We also replay #RHOA in our heads while meditating. Season 15 arrives May 7th! For more info head to https://t.co/WiQbovYrCV pic.twitter.com/VHfMoKATUG — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 30, 2023

Kandi Burruss AB+DM/Bravo

Kandi Burruss: Kandi’s sights are set on gaining EGOT status as a two-time Broadway producer, actress, singer, and now podcast host. With several business moves on the horizon, she’s trying to balance prioritizing family time with supporting her husband and business partner, Todd, in his journey to Hollywood as a filmmaker.

Sheree Whitfield AB+DM/Bravo

Sheree Whitfield is stepping into her greatness after suffering public humiliation when her last relationship didn’t go as planned. But she didn’t let that get in the way of giving love a second chance with the new man in her life, Martell Holt. However, as she faces an unexpected health issue, she will have to shift all her focus. Will there be enough Shereé to go around?

Marlo Hampton AB+DM/Bravo

Marlo Hampton: As Marlo continues to take on her role as “Munty,” she’s working with a life coach while raising teenagers who are ready for summer jobs and driving lessons. She also takes a dip in the dating pool while she looks for her next suitor—but not without the approval of her nephews.

Drew Sidora AB+DM/Bravo

Drew Sidora is taking her music career to new octaves by releasing her first album, pushing forward her acting and music career simultaneously while also working through her relationship with her husband, Ralph. But they strike the wrong chord in their marriage, and their divorce announcement leaves everyone shaken.

Sanya Richards Ross AB+DM/Bravo

Sanya Richards Ross: Returning for her sophomore season, Sanya has no plans to slow down and has her sights set on expanding her business and family. Sanya and husband Aaron still have a full house of nine, all with their own set of challenges. As Sanya navigates the great expectations for her family, business, and more of herself, is she running a marathon with no end in sight?

Kenya Moore AB+DM/Bravo

Kenya Moore: is in full boss mode. The hair-care mogul is taking her business to the next level by opening her very own hair salon. While Kenya is still having fun as she twirls her way back into the dating world, the one lingering issue is the finalizing of her divorce.

Monyetta Shaw AB+DM/Bravo

Monyetta Shaw: Friend Monyetta is back in the mix playing matchmaker when she introduces Kenya to a new love interest.

Courtney Rhodes AB+DM/Bravo

Courtney Rhodes joins this season as a friend. She’s a successful brand marketing expert and jewelry designer in Atlanta who has been friends with Shereé for many years. Courtney realizes her strong ties to this group when she finds out her long-lost cousin is Drew’s husband, Ralph. However, with friendships on the brink, accusations causing a fuss, and divorce news that’s all too much, will these women be able to channel positive vibes?