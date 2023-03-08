‘The Price Is Right’ To Move Production After 5 Decades As Television City Renovations Displace Several Long-Running Series

The Price Is Right is on the move. The popular CBS daytime game show, produced by Fremantle, will leave Television City, where it has taped since its 1972 launch, and relocate to a new facility in Glendale, Haven Studios, in which Fremantle is the investor with a long-term lease.

Hackman Capital Partners, which bought Television City for $750 million from CBS Corp. in 2019, is planning a $1.25 billion renovation of the studio complex, which, in addition to The Price Is Right, has been housing CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden, which is ending this spring, and The Young and the Restless as well as Dancing With the Stars, American Idol and Real Time With Bill Maher, which are solidifying moving arrangements. (Dancing is yet to be renewed for another season.)

“In light of Hackman Capital Partners’ plans to undergo a major renovation at Television City, the time has come to move television’s longest running game show, The Price Is Right, into a new home,” said Suzanne Lopez, COO of Fremantle. “While we bid a fond farewell to this cultural landmark, we are excited to say that we will be moving into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios.

We can’t wait to have our fans “Come On Down” to this new facility when we begin production on the next season this summer.”

Hackman’s plan for Television City would raise the number of stages to at least 15, from 8, along with production support facilities and offices for rent. The four original stages built by CBS at the campus’ launch in 1952 would be preserved, along with other historical design elements created by Los Angeles architect William Pereira. At the time of the 2019 sale, CBS remained a tenant, keeping its Television City-based productions in place.

The Price Is Right, created by Bob Stewart, Mark Goodson and Bill Todman, premiered on Sept. 4, 1972. Bob Barker hosted the program from its inception until his retirement in 2007 when current host Drew Carey took over. The show’s prime Los Angeles location at Television City, next to top tourist attractions Farmer’s Market and The Grove, have made it a regular stop on out-of-town visitors’ itineraries.

Fremantle’s other CBS daytime game show, Let’s Make a Deal, which is currently taping in Sylmar, also will relocate to Haven. The current revival has been hosted by Wayne Brady since its 2009 launch.