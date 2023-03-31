Omar Epps Boards Netflix’s Limited Series ‘The Perfect Couple’

EXCLUSIVE: Omar Epps (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) has closed a deal to join the star-studded ensemble of Netflix‘s limited series The Perfect Couple, based on the New York Times bestseller by Elin Hilderbrand.

In the six-episode murder mystery drama, he’ll be playing Chief of Police, Dan Carter. Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson and Jack Reynor are also set to star, as we told you first.

The Perfect Couple follows Amelia Sacks, who is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. And suddenly, everyone is a suspect.

21 Laps developed the show under their overall deal with Netflix and will produce alongside The Jackal Group. It’s created by showrunner Jenna Lamia, who will exec produce alongside 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Josh Barry, The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Hilderbrand and director Susanne Bier.

3x NAACP Award winner Epps currently stars on Starz’s hit crime drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which has been renewed for a third season. He’s perhaps best known for starring alongside Hugh Laurie in all eight seasons of Fox’s acclaimed medical drama House has also been seen on series including the USA drama Shooter, NBC’s This Is Us and ABC’s Resurrection.

On the film side, Epps recently appeared opposite Michael Ealy in Lionsgate’s thriller The Devil You Know as well as Netflix’s Fatal Affair with Nia Long, which was the streamer’s most-streamed film in the U.S. in the two weeks following its debut. Other notable feature credits include Love & Basketball and Juice.

Also coming up for the actor is Lee Daniels’ Netflix-bound horror-thriller The Deliverance, with Andra Day, Mo’Nique, Aunjanue Ellis and more. He is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.