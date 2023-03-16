‘The Penguin’: Theo Rossi Joins HBO Max’s Batman Series

EXCLUSIVE: Theo Rossi has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti in the HBO Max original series The Penguin (working title) from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

The eight-episode drama continues the Batman crime saga Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros Pictures’ The Batman and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. Milioti plays female lead Sofia Falcone. Details about Rossi’s character are not yet being revealed. Rhenzy Feliz also stars.

The series is executive produced by Reeves; Dylan Clark; Farrell; Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

Rossi most recently starred opposite Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal, written and directed by John Patton Ford, for which he received an Independent Spirit award nomination. Otherwise best known for major roles in Marvel’s Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy and Army of the Dead, Rossi will next be seen opposite Jason Bateman, Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in the Jaume Collet-Serra directed thriller Carry On for Netflix and Amblin, among other projects. He is repped by Paradigm, Entertainment 360 and Schreck Rose Dapello.



