Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

As Netflix’s ‘Next In Fashion’ Returns, Former ‘MasterChef’ Showrunner Robin Ashbrook Takes Old School Approach To Entertainment Formats

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Guillermo Del Toro Reveals His Cinematic Influences: The Film That Lit My Fuse
Read the full story

‘The Penguin’ Casts Clancy Brown As Salvatore Maroni

Clancy Brown, Salvatori Maroni
Clancy Brown, Salvatori Maroni Allan Amato/DC Comics

The Penguin has found its mob moss.

Clancy Brown (Dexter: New Blood) is set to recur as Salvatore Maroni in the Max Original limited drama series from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios.

The eight-episode DC Studios drama will continue the Batman crime saga that Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman and centers on the character played by Colin Farrell in the film.

Maroni appeared in American comic books published by DC Comics. He’s a powerful mob boss and gangster in Gotham City and an enemy of Batman. He was also the one who disfigured poor Harvey Dent.

Related Story

'The Penguin' Adds Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo & Deirdre O'Connell To Cast

Other cast members in The Penguin besides Farrell and Brown include Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael KellyShohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

Brown is represented by CAA and Pop Art Management.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad