‘The Night Manager’: Tom Hiddleston Meets His Indian Counterpart Aditya Roy Kapur On Video Call During London Screening

Tom Hiddleston met his Night Manager counterpart Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time last night.

Hiddleston, who played Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager for the BBC and AMC in 2016, jumped on a video call with Kapur while attending a lively screening of Disney+ Hotstar’s The Night Manager India in London.

We’ve obtained exclusive images from the screening.

Also in attendance was Night Manager India director director Priyanka Ghose and showrunner Sandeep Modi, who set up the call when Hiddleston unexpectedly arrived with David Farr, the writer of the original BBC and AMC series.

Tom Hiddleston (second left), David Farr (third left), Simon Cornwell, Priyanka Ghose (second right) and Sandeep Modi (furthest right) at last night’s screening Sandeep Modi

“We went to the London screening with zero hopes of seeing Tom but to all of our surprise he walked in along with David Farr,” Modi told Deadline. “I remember walking inside the theater and telling them that this felt like an ambush because I was showing one of the most loved shows of the world to the people who originally created it.”

Modi said the two-hour screening felt “endless” but was followed by applause and a long conversation with Hiddleston and Farr. Loki star Hiddleston told Modi it was “surreal” to see someone play the role of Pine, a former soldier turned hotel manager who goes up against a ruthless arms dealer. “He felt that Aditya was nuanced, good looking and impressed with the layers that the character had,” added Modi.

Kaupr later took to Instagram to write: “The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday!” and added screenshots of the conversation.

The Night Manager India launched on streamer Disney+ Hotstar last month and went straight in as one of the country’s most popular streaming series, according to ratings analyst Ormax Media. Roy and Anil Kapoor, who plays the Indian version of Hugh Laurie’s Richard Roper, were also made cover stars of a re-issue of the John le Carre’s original Night Manager novel.

A few weeks ago, we revealed The Night Manager is returning for a long-awaited Season 2, with Hiddleston returning to his role and Farr writing.

Under the codename Steelworks, Deadline understands Season 2 will film later this year in London and South America. Although yet to be formally greenlit by Amazon and the BBC, it is set to receive a two-season order. AMC is no longer the U.S. home.