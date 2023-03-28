‘The Night Agent’ Leads Netflix TV Charts With Record Debut Week

The Night Agent snuck its way to the top of Netflix’s English-language TV charts for the week of March 20.

The series, created by Shawn Ryan and based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, debuted on March 23, raking in 168.7M hours viewed in its first few days on the streamer. According to Netflix, that is the third-best premiere week of viewing across Season 1 TV for any Netflix Original. It also appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Love Is Blind Season 4 also debuted its first five episodes this week, bringing in 25.52M hours viewed. That brought it to No. 4 on the list. Episodes 6-8 drop on March 31, followed by episodes 9-11 on April 7 and the final episode on April 14. Waco: American Apocalypse was also a newcomer on the list this week with 21.5M hours viewed (No. 5).

Shadow and Bone Season 2 held onto its second place spot on the Top 10, but it actually went up in terms of total viewership. The episodes managed 55M hours viewed, vs. about 50M the week before. Meanwhile, while You Season 4 fell to from first place to third place with 30M hours viewed.

Also on the list this week were Shadow and Bone Season 1, Season 3 of Outer Banks, Sex/Life Season 2, Wednesday and MH370: The Plane That Disappeared.

The Glory remained atop the Non-English TV List for the third straight week with 48.35M hours viewed. The Korean thriller also moved up to the No. 6 spot on the Non-English TV Most Popular list with 413.05M total hours viewed.

As for the film side of things, Luther: The Fallen Sun once again reigned over the English-language chart with another 24.7M hours viewed in its third consecutive week at the top. The Magician’s Elephant moved up to No. 2 on the list, with 16.73M hours viewed.

Fans revisited Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery before the sequel debuts on March 31. The first film managed to make it to No. 6 on the charts with about 4.5M hours viewed.

Also on the list were I See You , Dragged Across Concrete , Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, Riddick , Minions: The Rise of Gru and We Have a Ghost.