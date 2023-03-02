‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date; Watch Teaser For Final Season

Prime Video has released a teaser and unveiled the premiere date for the fifth and final season of Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Season 5 will launch April 14 with the first three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly. Check out the video above and the key art below.

We last saw Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) rebuilding her career and reputation through Season 4, after burning bridges and being cut from the tour. The season wrapped with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show’s snowy billboard, Midge is ready to “go forward” and fight for her ascent to stardom — equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose.

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino said they have “exactly” known the series’ “last images” and “last moment” since the Season 4 finale last year.

Brosnahan has earned a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, two Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics Choice Awards — an unprecedented sweep by an actor in any one series. Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Emmys overall on 54 nominations for its first four seasons, including Comedy Series noms for each and a win in 2018.

In addition to Brosnahan, the ensemble includes four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is from creator Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Palladino, both of whom also executive produce.