‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Adds Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear & Tanya Moodie To Season 2 Cast

Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie have joined the Season 2 cast of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in recurring roles.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, The Lord of the Rings series, which is currently in production in the UK, is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels by JRR Tolkien. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

No character descriptions have been revealed.

Hinds, Kinnear and Moodie join previously announced Season 2 recurring cast additions Sam Hazeldine, who takes on the role of Orc leader Adar, replacing Joseph Mawle, who portrayed the character in Season 1; as well as Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, Nicholas Woodeson, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo and Calam Lynch.

As McKay revealed in the season finale of Deadline’s Inside the Ring aftershow, elf Círdan, who carries one of the three rings forged by Celebrimbor until he surrenders it to Gandalf, will be introduced in Season 2, along with other ring-bearers including Dwarf-kings and Nazgûl.

Season 2 of the series is produced by showrunners and executive producers Payne and McKay. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill and Gennifer Hutchison also executive produce, along with co-executive producer Charlotte Brandstrom, who is taking on the role of a lead director, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey and Clare Buxton.

Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated for his role in Belfast, Hinds has also starred in films including Munich, There Will Be Blood, In Bruges and Justice League as well as TV series including Game of Thrones and Rome.

Kinnear, known for his roles in James Bond films Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, can currently be seen in Taika Waititi’s HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death. His other TV credits include Inside No. 9, Penny Dreadful, Southcliffe and Black Mirror.

Moodie’s TV credits include the role of Meg in BBC’s BAFTA-winning comedy Motherland, along with A Discovery of Witches, The Man Who Fell To Earth and Sherlock. Her film roles include J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker as General Parnadee and Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light as Delia.