‘The Last Of Us’ Hits First Billion-Minute Week On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts; ‘Wakanda Forever’ Debuts Among Most-Streamed Movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made quite the entrance on Disney+, debuting on Nielsen‘s U.S. streaming lists with 2.3B viewing minutes for the week of January 30 to February 5.

The film, which hit the streaming service on February 1 after its November theatrical release, was the No. 1 streaming program during that week and also became the third most-streamed movie in a measurement week since 2020. It beat out Wonder Woman 1984 for the spot, but is still behind Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Hocus Pocus 2.

Wakanda Forever dethroned Netflix’s You People, which fell to No. 2 on the list with 1.6B viewing minutes. New Amsterdam, which streams on both Netflix and Peacock, delivered 1.3B viewing minutes and sat at No. 3.

HBO’s The Last Of Us hit a milestone this week, notching its first billion-minute week since it debuted in January. With five episodes available, the post-apocalyptic series jumped 36% vs. the last interval to notch 1.2B minutes and fourth place overall. Nielsen streaming measurements only account for viewing on HBO Max, so these numbers don’t reflect any viewership on HBO’s linear channel (HBO hasn’t released updated viewership numbers for the series since Episode 4).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nielsen asserts that the audience profile for The Last Of Us is virtually identical to The Walking Dead, skewing younger and more male.

The last program to hit the billion-minute mark for the week was Minions: The Rise of Gru. The film drove about 1.2B viewing minutes in its first week on Netflix.

Ginny & Georgia still made it onto the list, albeit at No. 7 — down from second place the week prior. The Netflix series brought in about 900M minutes viewed. As far as streaming originals go, the series was No. 1.

But interestingly enough, Peacock’s Poker Face looks to be giving Ginny & Georgia a run for its money. The Rian Johnson series came in second among the streaming originals for the week with 641M minutes viewed across five episodes. When taking into account that Ginny & Georgia has 20 available episodes, Poker Face blew past it in terms of average audience.

The usual licensed staples were also in the Top 10 streaming programs: The Walking Dead, Cocomelon, Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: