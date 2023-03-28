‘The Last Of Us’ Becomes Sky’s Most-Watched U.S Finale Of All Time For A Debut Series

The Last of Us has become Sky’s biggest finale audience for a U.S. debut series of all time.

According to the pay-TV giant, the heartwrenching final ep has now reached more than 3M UK viewers for its ninth and last instalment, just topping the final of Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon from last year.

Around 1.2M people watched it overnight on Sky Atlantic, according to Sky, which defeated the final episode of Love Island on ITV2.

The HBO original has impressed critics and audiences since launch. Despite competing with the Oscars, the series one finale drew 8.2M viewers across HBO’s linear and digital platforms and outside the U.S. the show is now the most-watched in the history of HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America.

The Last of Us is yet another HBO original to have performed well on Sky as the Comcast-owned outfit continues to benefit from its licensing deal with the network. That deal is due to run out in a couple of years’ time. Succession Season 4 launched last night on Sky.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us from Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, which is based on the PlayStation game, takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.