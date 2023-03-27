‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 To Premiere In May; New Trailer Sees The Family Discuss Their Legacy

The Kardashians are ready to talk about their legacy.

Hulu released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of the family’s documentary series, which will premiere on May 25. The new installment promises to be anything but boring.

“I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season,” Khloé says in the trailer. “It’s not.”

Also in the trailer, Kylie wonders what the family is doing with the massive amounts of power and influence that they hold. “So, let’s talk about it…” Kim tells the cameras.

Watch the full trailer above.

In Season 3, cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The third season of The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.