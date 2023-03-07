‘The Good Lawyer’: First-Look At Kennedy McMann & Felicity Huffman In ‘The Good Doctor’ Spinoff

Following tonight’s episode of The Good Doctor, ABC released a trailer for the next episode, airing March 13, which is an embedded pilot episode for potential spinoff The Good Lawyer.

Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann and Emmy-winning Desperate Housewives alumna Felicity Huffman guest star in the episode, introducing their characters who would lead The Good Lawyer if the legal drama is pickled up to series.

In “The Good Lawyer” episode, written by The Good Doctor co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman and directed by Ruben Fleischer, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer, Joni DeGroot (McMann) who has obsessive compulsive disorder.

Huffman, in her return to acting following the college admission scandal, plays Janet Stewart, a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm who has represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé. But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take lead on the case.

The trailer (you can watch it above) teases Shaun’s first meeting with Janet and Joni. it also sheds some light on the malpractice case he is being sued over. Sony Pictures TV co-produces with ABC Signature.