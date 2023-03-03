Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Rachael Ray & International Content Team To Launch Free Food Studios Production Company

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Creed III' Punches Up $5.45M In Previews
Read the full story

MRC, James Wan’s Atomic Monster & 3 Arts In Deal To Develop Pornsak Pichetshote’s Noir Graphic Novel ‘The Good Asian’ Into Series

Pornsak Pichetshote, 'The Good Asian' graphic novel Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: MRC has made a deal to develop Pornsak Pichetshote’s Eisner Award-winning graphic novel bestseller The Good Asian into a series. James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett are producing for Atomic Monster. Will Rowbotham and Luke Maxwell are producing for 3 Arts. 

Related Story

Seth MacFarlane Developing Series Adaptation Of Graphic Novel ‘The Shrouded College’ For Peacock

The Good Asian follows Edison Hark, a skilled but complicated Chinese-American detective, on the trail of a killer in 1936 Chinatown. The series adaptation is a Chinatown noir following the first generation of Americans to come of age under an immigration ban, the Chinese, as they rise against a system of violence, oppression and corruption in their community to build a better future.

Pitchetshote’s previous graphic novel, Infidel, sold to TriStar as a feature with Sugar23 producing. The author most recently was part of the writers room for the upcoming Green Lantern series for HBO Max. Before becoming a TV writer, Thai-American Pitchetshote was a rising star editor at DC’s Vertigo imprint, where he worked on such comics as Sandman and Swamp Thing. He left Vertigo to become an executive in DC Entertainment’s media team, where he started and oversaw DC TV’s department, helping spearhead Arrow, The Flash, Gotham, iZombie and Constantine.

 Pornsak is repped by APA, 3 Arts and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

4 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad