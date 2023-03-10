Stephanie Allain Joins ‘The Exorcist’ As EP, Filming Wraps On Blumhouse Universal Horror Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran producer Stephanie Allain has joined David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist, as executive producer. In addition, the first film in the trilogy from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek for Universal and Peacock has recently wrapped principal photography. The pic hits theaters on Oct. 13.

“I’ve known Stephanie for years — she’s the coolest and steadiest producer around, and I’m thrilled we’re finally able to work together,” said producer Jason Blum.

“I’m so delighted to join Blumhouse, DGG, Leslie Odom, Jr., and this remarkable cast and crew on a frightening new iteration of one of my favorite films,” said Allain.

Allain and her Homegrown Pictures have produced such movies as Hustle & Flow, Something New, Black Snake Moan, Beyond the Lights, Dear White People, French Dirty, Burning Sands, Juanita and Really Love. She executive produced four seasons of Dear White People. From 2011-2016, she served as Director of the LA Film Festival, the first to report on its percentages of films directed by women and people of color. In 2020, she became the first African American woman to produce the Academy Awards for which she was Emmy-nominated. In 2022 she became the first woman of color elected President of the Producers Guild of America. A long-time activist for equity and belonging, she’s a member of ReFrame, AMPAS and the Writers Guild of America. She sits on the boards of American Cinematheque, Producers Guild of America and Cast & Crew. Her first children’s book, I’M IN CHARGE will be published by Candlewick Press in 2024.

Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, The Quarry), Danny McBride (Halloween Kills, Halloween) and Green teamed up for the story being penned by Peter Sattler (Broken Diamonds) and Green. Blum is producing on behalf of Blumhouse. David Robinson and James Robinson will produce for Morgan Creek. Green, Danny McBride and Couper Samuelson will executive produce. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

Previously announced cast includes Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett, Jennifer Nettles and Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil. The original 1973 The Exorcist made over $441M making it the highest grossing horror movie for a 44-year long run. The picture was also nominated for 10 Academy-Awards, including one for Burstyn, who was nominated for Best Actress. The film also nabbed the honor of being the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture.