‘The Eric Andre Show’: Adult Swim Sets Season 6 Premiere

Adult Swim will release Season 6 of The Eric Andre Show on Sunday, June 4 at Midnight ET/PT.

Andre will be joined by special guests this season including Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, and Lil Yachty among others. Felipe Esparza, Reese W, and Krft Punk will co-host.

“The wait is finally over,” said Andre in a statement. “We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people’s publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We’ve barely recovered.”

Originally premiering in 2012, the series takes place on a “dingy public-access TV channel within an alternate reality, featuring an unpredictable mix of actual celebrities, ‘fake’ celebrities, and extreme real-life weirdos,” according to the network.

But before the show’s return, Andre will host an evening of live comedy at this year’s SXSW Comedy Festival where he’ll also share a sneak peek of new episodes. He will join co-host, Felipe Esparza, alongside DJ Douggpound, Dan Curry, and Sandy Honig on Sunday, March 12 at 4:00 p.m. CT at Esther’s Follies (525 E. 6th St. Austin, TX).

The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Eric Andre, Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry who also serves as head writer. Season 6 is directed by Kitao Sakurai.