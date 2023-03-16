‘The Diplomat’: Keri Russell-Led Political Thriller Drama Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix has set a spring premiere date for The Diplomat, a political thriller drama series starring Keri Russell. The eight-episode, one-hour series will launch April 20 on the streamer.

Created by Debora Cahn (Homeland, The West Wing), The Diplomat is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships between countries and people. It centers on Kate Wyler (Russell), the new U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home … less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to defuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams also star.

Cahn serves as executive producer and showrunner under her overall deal with Netflix. Russell also will executive produce the series alongside Cahn and Janice Williams (Pieces of Her, The Magicians). Simon Cellan Jones directs and executive produces the first two episodes. The series films in the UK and Paris.