‘The Day Of The Triffids’ TV Series In Works At Amazon With Johan Renck Directing & Angry Films Producing

A TV series adaptation of John Wyndham’s sci-fi classic The Day Of the Triffids has been put into fast-track development by Amazon Studios. According to sources, Johan Renick, Emmy winner for HBO’s Chernobyl, is attached to direct and executive produce. Don Murphy and Susan Montford executive produce for Angry Films. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

With its post-apocalyptic setting and plot, Wyndham’s 1951 novel draws parallels to HBO’s breakout hit The Last Of Us. In The Day Of the Triffids, after most people in the world are blinded by a meteor shower, triffids — tall venomous, carnivorous plants — start killing the rest. The story centers on Bill Masen, a biologist who specializes in triffids. He leads survivors in their fight against the killer plants and at some point rescues a young sighted girls and travels with her for several days.

The English book has had three UK radio adaptations and a 1962 feature starring Howard Keel. There also have been two BBC limited series, most recently the 2009 The Day Of the Triffids featuring an all-star cast that included Dougray Scott as Bill Masen, Joely Richardson, Brian Cox, Vanessa Redgrave, Eddie Izzard and Jason Priestley. The book also influenced the British post-apocalyptic horror movie 28 Days Later.

Murphy’s association with the property dates back to 2010 when he was attached to a proposed 3D The Day Of the Triffids feature adaptation. Angry Films’ (and predecessor Montford Murphy Productions) feature credits include Real Steel and the Transformers franchise.

Renck won two Emmys for Chernobyl, Outstanding Directing as well as Limited Series, which he shared with the rest of the show’s producing team. As Deadline reported, he recently exited HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood series.



