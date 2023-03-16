The CW Lands ‘FBoy Island’ & Sets Up Date With ‘FGirl Island’ Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: FBoy Island, the breakout HBO Max reality format, is getting another date.

Deadline understands that The CW is lining up a third season of the STX-produced show after beating out a number of other bidders.

Interestingly, the network, which was recently acquired by Nexstar, is also set to pick up a spinoff – FGirl Island.

STX has been shopping the project for the last few months and we hear that The CW has won out, although sources warned that there’s no ink on the deal yet.

It is a major statement of intent from the broadcaster, which last month hired Heather Olander to head up its drive into more alternative series. We hear that Olander has been busy meetings producers as she begins her buying spree, one that comes as unscripted programming could make up around 50% of its schedule with a mix of high-profile, big-budget projects like FBoy Island as well as smaller scale shows.

FBoy Island, which was thought to be one of the streamer’s most-watched original non-scripted shows, was caught in the middle of Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to cut reality shows from HBO Max and was canceled after two seasons last year.

The show, which is hosted by Nikki Glaser, was set in the Cayman Islands and followed three women are joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. Fboy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?

It is exec produced by Elan Gale, Sam Dean, Jason Goldberg, Ben Bitonti, and Glaser.

FGirl Island is exactly what you think it is; a gender reversal of the main show in a similar same way to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

It’s understood that a spinoff was already in the works at HBO Max before its reality pivot.

Showrunner Elan Gale, who previously worked on The Bachelor, has previously talked up the possibility of an “F-Person Cinematic Universe”.

The CW and STX declined to comment.