The CW Bolsters Unscripted Further With Hire Of NBCU’s Betsy Slenzak

EXCLUSIVE: The CW is continuing its push into unscripted.

The network has hired former NBCUniversal exec Betsy Slenzak as VP, Unscripted Programming. She reports to Head of Unscripted Programming Heather Olander and will develop and run current production on alternative reality series, events and specials for the network.

Slenzak was previously VP, Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, where she worked across reality competition, talent competition and game show formats for networks NBC, Bravo, E! and USA Network and streamer Peacock.

Her slate included series including NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, Peacock’s Love Island, The Traitors and Frogger.

The move follows the departure of Cyle Zezo, who was VP and Head of Alternative and Digital Programming, who Deadline revealed was leaving after nine years and was planning a move into production.

Olander joined earlier this year and has already been busy outlining the Nexstar-owned network’s unscripted strategy to producers, talent and the agency community. She already landed one big project, a new season of FBoy Island, which was previously at HBO Max before the streamer moved out of alternative content, as well as an FGirl Island spinoff.

Olander and Slenzak previously worked together at NBCUniversal; Olander was formerly EVP Alternative Development & Programming for USA, Syfy & Peacock.

Before joining NBCU’s formats team, Slenzak was at Peacock where she oversaw series including John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, Wilmore and The Amber Ruffin Show. She also spent seven years at E! Entertainment, overseeing shows such as Botched, Chelsea Lately and Fashion Police. She started her career at Access Hollywood and was co-ordinator to Bonnie Hammer.

“Betsy is a talented executive with stellar relationships within the industry and a keen eye for developing successful unscripted formats,” said Olander. “Betsy has a proven track record of producing buzzworthy hits, and we are fortunate to welcome her to The CW as we continue to evolve our unscripted programming slate.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Heather and the team at The CW, who are some of the smartest executives in the business,” added Slenzak. “I genuinely love what I do, so the opportunity to build something with Heather is a dream come true.”