The CW Alternative Exec Cyle Zezo Exits After 9 Years

EXCLUSIVE: Cyle Zezo, who oversaw alternative programming at The CW, is leaving the broadcaster.

Zezo, who was VP, and Head of Alternative and Digital Programming, is leaving after having spent nine years at the network.

His departure was somewhat expected after former NBCUniversal exec Heather Olander was hired to head up the CW’s push into non-scripted programming. Zezo is expected to move into production.

“Cyle is following his passion to be a producer,” a spokeswoman for The CW told Deadline. “He will continue to executive produce many unscripted shows for The CW and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Before The CW was acquired by Nexstar and brought in former Pop TV chief Brad Schwartz as President of Entertainment, Zezo worked closely with Gaye Hirsch, who was EVP Development and left as part of a round of layoffs in February.

Before the Nexstar acquisition, Zezo oversaw a threefold increase in unscripted programming hours with series such as Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Mysteries Decoded. He was also in charge of specials such as the Critics Choice Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, and acquiring international content such as The Great Chocolate Showdown and Killer Camp.

Having started his career at APA, he joined The CW in 2014 and worked his way up from a coordinator, becoming a manager, director and VP.

He is also on the board of advisors for the Hollywood Climate Summit.