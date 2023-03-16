‘The Crown’ Star Erin Doherty Boards Disney+ Period Drama ‘A Thousand Blows’

The Crown star Erin Doherty has boarded Steven Knight’s Disney+ period drama A Thousand Blows.

Doherty, who attracted plaudits for her portrayal of Princess Anne in the Netflix royal drama, will play Mary Carr, the leader of the Forty Elephants. She stars opposite Malachi Kirby, who Deadline revealed is leading the series several weeks ago, and Stephen Graham. Topboy‘s Ashley Walters has boarded as series director.

A Thousand Blows is set in the world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London. Hezekiah (Kirby) and best friend Alec (Francis Lovehall) find themselves thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End, meeting Carr (Doherty) and seasoned boxer Sugar Goodson (Graham) along the way.

Doherty, who also led BBC/Amazon Prime Video drama Chloe, is joined by additional cast revealed today including Jason Tobin and James Nelson-Joyce, while Walters is unveiled as series director with Coky Giedroyc.

The 12-parter is the latest from prolific Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who is acting as lead writer on the series in a writers’ room featuring Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies and Yasmin Joseph.

Tinge Krishnan is lead director and EP. The series is being produced by The Story Collective in a co-production with Matriarch Productions and Water & Power Productions. A Thousand Blows stars and is executive produced by Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, and Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions. Broadcaster David Olusoga will also act as executive producer on the series with Barrington Robinson as first-block producer. Disney+ EP is Lee Mason.