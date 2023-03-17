Cranked Up, Archstone Take ‘The Country Club’ Comedy With Please Don’t Destroy’s John Higgins; Cuba Gooding Jr. Joins ‘Angels Fallen: Warriors Of Peace’ – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Cranked Up Films has acquired North American rights to the comedy The Country Club starring John Higgins of SNL trio Please Don’t Destroy, with Archstone Entertainment taking foreign rights. The film marking the directorial debut of Fiona Robert, who also stars, is set for release in June.

The Country Club centers on two young women (real-life sisters Fiona Robert and Sophia Robert) who hatch a plan to win a junior golf tournament prize at a prestigious Hamptons country club. But once they encounter the quirky, wealthy patrons at the club, they are thrust on an adventure of mistaken identity, love, and finding friendship in the most unlikely of people.

Fiona and Sophia Robert also wrote and produced the pic under their Robert Sisters Pictures banner, with Judith Robert, Janet Robert, Tom Kapacinskas, Jack Sheehan, Scott Martin and Michael Slifkin serving as exec producers. James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) and Elaine Hendrix (Dynasty) round out the cast.

Good Deed Entertainment/Cranked Up’s EVP of Acquisitions Erik Donley and Archstone Entertainment’s President of Worldwide Sales & Development Jack Sheehan negotiated the deal for The Country Club with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

***

Cuba Gooding Jr. and Randy Couture Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. (Jerry Maguire) and Randy Couture (The Expendables franchise) have signed on for roles in the fantasy action-thriller Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, directed by Ali Zamani, which follows up his 2020 actioner Angels Fallen.

The new film, currently in production in Los Angeles, concerns an Iraqi war veteran who must recruit fellow warriors to stop an apocalypse-bound army of the undead. Its cast also includes Josh Burdett, Arifin Putra, Denise Richards, William McNamara, Lee Kholafai, Korrina Rico, Michael Teh, Caitlin O’Connor, Silvio Simac, Greg Canestrari and Ken Davitian. Chris Kato penned the script, which is based on a story by Zamani. Zeus Zamani is producing the film, with Keith Leopard, Zeus Zamani, Jeff Miller, Djonny Chen, Andreas Olavarria, Said Esfahani, Ronnie D. Lee and George J Merino serving as EPs.

Uncork’d Entertainment has sold rights for territories in Southeast Asia to Level 33 Entertainment and Silent D Pictures for a theatrical release in the third quarter of this year. Uncork’d will next look to sell rights for other territories at Cannes 2023. Gooding Jr. is repped by manager and attorney Peter Toumbekis; Couture by Gersh and Xtreme Couture Management.