‘The Company You Keep’: Geoff Stults Joins ABC Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Geoff Stults (Little Fires Everywhere) is set for a key recurring role in ABC’s The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by Milo Ventimiglia.

The Company You Keep is based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2. It follows con man Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Stults will play Simon Norris in a substantial arc that will play out over upcoming episodes. Simon is Birdie Nicoletti’s (Sarah Wayne Callies) ex and absentee father of Ollie. Handsome, charismatic and from a wealthy East Coast family, Simon once had the New York art scene in the palm of his hands. Now a recovering addict, Simon’s worked hard to put his life back together and become the kind of man who’s worthy of being in Birdie and Ollie’s life. When Birdie comes to him for help, Simon assists in a dangerous heist that could put his whole career at risk, but he’ll do whatever he can to prove to Birdie he’s really changed.

You can see a first-look episodic photo of Stults with Ventimiglia and Callies above.

William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper also star.

Julia Cohen and Klemmer serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff executive produce for DiVide Pictures, along with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito for Electric Somewhere, and Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris (DiVide Pictures) is a producer. The pilot episode is written by Cohen and directed and executive produced by Ben Younger.

Stults can next be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me premiering April 14 and also in the upcoming feature If You Were The Last opposite Zoë Chao and Anthony Mackie, which recently premiered at SXSW. Previous television credits include Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, and lead roles in Enlisted, The Finder and Happy Town. Stults is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.