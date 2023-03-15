‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Director Amy Berg Strikes First-Look Deal With Fremantle

The Case Against Adnan Syed director Amy Berg has become the latest creative to strike a first-look deal with Fremantle.

The deal is the first of its kind for Fremantle’s Documentaries Unit, which is overseen by Global Head of Documentaries Mandy Chang.

Under the terms, Berg and her Disarming Films shingle will work closely with Chang to develop an internationally-focused docs slate, with the super-indie providing editorial and production expertise along with distribution. The first project will be announced shortly.

Berg is best known for HBO true crime series The Case Against Adnan Syed, a follow-up to the smash Serial podcast, which will see a special episode air this autumn. Other projects include HBO/HBO Max’s Phoenix Rising and Netflix double We Are: The Brooklyn Saints and Dogs, while she was Oscar nominated in 2007 for Deliver Us from Evil.

Fremantle Global CEO Jennifer Mullin described the partnership as a “landmark deal,” which “further demonstrates Fremantle’s commitment to the documentaries genre and our ambition within it.”

“Amy and her team at Disarming Films share the same passion and ambition to tell compelling and diverse stories from across the globe and we look forward to working closely with them,” she added.

Berg praised Fremantle’s offer of “fantastic support, creative freedom, and extensive international infrastructure and expertise.”

Since Chang’s hire from BBC Storyville, Fremantle has been pushing further into the premium docs space with projects including Kingdom of Dreams and Mrs. America. It has also been on a doc indie buying spree, acquiring British outfits 72 Films and Wildstar Films, and Israel’s Silvio Productions.

Fremantle has struck numerous high-profile talent deals of late, including with All Quiet on the Western Front’s Edward Berger, Angelina Jolie, the Larrain Brothers and Sinestra’s Johan Renck & Michael Parets.