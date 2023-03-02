Sony Dates Jeymes Samuel’s Biblical Times Feature ‘The Book Of Clarence’ From Legendary

Sony has just dated Jeymes Samuel’s biblical-times feature The Book of Clarence for September 22 this year.

Inspired by classic Hollywood epics set in biblical times, Legendary’s The Book of Clarence tells the tale of Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield), a down-on-his-luck denizen of Jerusalem embarking on a misguided attempt to capitalize on the rise of celebrity and influence of the Messiah for his own personal gain. It’s a journey that leads him on an exploration of the idea of faith and to an unexpected path of his own. We hear the movie isn’t a faith-based one.

Sony had a nice adult title this past September in The Woman King, which worked by opening to $19M and finaled at $67M U.S./Canada and $92.4M WW.

Along with Stanfield, the pic stars Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Anna Diop, Teyana Taylor, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. The cast also includes Caleb McLaughlin, Babs Olusanmokun, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Nicholas Pinnock, Micheal Ward, Chase Dillon, Tom Glynn-Carney and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

The Book of Clarence is directed, written, produced and composed by The Harder They Fall BAFTA winner Samuel. He’s also producing the film alongside James Lassiter, Tendo Nagenda and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. Garrett Grant is serving as executive producer.

Already dated for September 22 are Lionsgate’s The Expendables 4, an untitled DC release from Warner Bros and Searchlight’s Taika Waititi-directed Next Goal Wins.