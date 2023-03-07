‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Has Found Its Next Ridge “RJ” Forrester Jr

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: The Bold and the Beautiful is bringing back Ridge “RJ” Forrester Jr.

Joshua Hoffman (Shameless) will take over as the son of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) on the CBS daytime sudser.

RJ was last seen in 2018 as he went away to boarding school in Europe. He’s now returning to Los Angeles as a young man with a burgeoning career, but becomes entangled in the drama of his famous fashion family.

Hoffman, whose credits include stints on Code Black, Criminal Minds and Girl Meets World, begins taping on March 14. His first air date is April 21.

Hoffman is the fifth actor to play the role of RJ but the first to play him as an adult. RJ was previously played by child actors Anthony Turpel, Mace Coronel, Jack Horan and Ridge Perkett.

